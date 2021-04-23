Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Intel (INTC) and Snap (SNAP)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Intel (INTC) and Snap (SNAP) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Intel (INTC)

In a report released today, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Intel. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 78.1% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intel is a Hold with an average price target of $67.52, implying a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Susquehanna also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Snap (SNAP)

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Hold rating to Snap today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 65.8% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and CuriosityStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Snap is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $78.34, representing a 32.5% upside. In a report issued on April 14, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

