Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Intel (INTC) and Seagate Tech (STX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Intel (INTC) and Seagate Tech (STX).

Intel (INTC)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Sell rating on Intel, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 67.6% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intel is a Hold with an average price target of $55.68, a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Seagate Tech (STX)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Seagate Tech today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 69.2% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Skyworks Solutions, and ON Semiconductor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seagate Tech is a Hold with an average price target of $52.85, implying a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

