Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Intel (INTC) and Prosus (OtherPROSF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Intel (INTC) and Prosus (PROSF).

Intel (INTC)

In a report released today, Stacy Rasgon from Bernstein maintained a Sell rating on Intel, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Rasgon is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 56.6% success rate. Rasgon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Analog Devices, Lam Research, and Nvidia.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $65.52.

Prosus (PROSF)

In a report released yesterday, John Kim-sa from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Prosus, with a price target of EUR116.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $105.08.

Kim-sa has an average return of 2.4% when recommending Prosus.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim-sa is ranked #5124 out of 7547 analysts.

Prosus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $147.79, representing a 40.6% upside. In a report issued on May 27, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR103.00 price target.

