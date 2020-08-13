Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Intel (INTC) and NCR (NCR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Intel (INTC) and NCR (NCR).

Intel (INTC)

In a report released yesterday, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Intel. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 76.1% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $56.88, representing a 16.9% upside. In a report issued on August 3, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $54.00 price target.

NCR (NCR)

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Buy rating on NCR yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 52.3% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Servicemaster Global Holdings, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NCR is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.20, a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

