Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Intel (INTC) and Knowles (KN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Intel (INTC) and Knowles (KN).

Intel (INTC)

BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava maintained a Buy rating on Intel today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Srivastava is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 79.9% success rate. Srivastava covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, and ON Semiconductor.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $67.63, which is a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Knowles (KN)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Knowles, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.84, close to its 52-week high of $21.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 74.7% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Raytheon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Knowles is a Hold with an average price target of $22.00, which is a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

