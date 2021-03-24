Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Intel (INTC) and Huya (HUYA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Intel (INTC) and Huya (HUYA).

Intel (INTC)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Hold rating on Intel today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.48, close to its 52-week high of $66.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 76.9% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intel is a Hold with an average price target of $64.31, representing a -2.6% downside. In a report issued on March 18, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Huya (HUYA)

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Buy rating to Huya today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 65.5% and a 66.2% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and So-Young International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Huya with a $25.66 average price target, which is a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, HSBC also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.80 price target.

