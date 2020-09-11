Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Intel (INTC) and GAN (GAN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Intel (INTC) and GAN (GAN).

Intel (INTC)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Sell rating on Intel today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 67.8% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $57.32, which is a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Sell rating on the stock.

GAN (GAN)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on GAN, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.7% and a 72.5% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GAN is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.83, which is a 45.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.50 price target.

