Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Intel (INTC) and Farfetch (FTCH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intel (INTC) and Farfetch (FTCH) with bullish sentiments.

Intel (INTC)

KeyBanc analyst Weston Twigg maintained a Buy rating on Intel today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Twigg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 80.8% success rate. Twigg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and MKS Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Intel with a $59.48 average price target, which is a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Farfetch (FTCH)

KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma maintained a Buy rating on Farfetch today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.03, close to its 52-week high of $65.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Yruma is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 65.7% success rate. Yruma covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as G-III Apparel Group, Oxford Industries, and Revolve Group.

Farfetch has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.18, a -2.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

