Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Intel (INTC) and Clearfield (CLFD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Intel (INTC) and Clearfield (CLFD).

Intel (INTC)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Hold rating on Intel today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 63.1% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Axcelis Technologies, and Power Integrations.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.43, a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $50.00 price target.

Clearfield (CLFD)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Clearfield today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 50.9% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommScope Holding, Luna Innovations, and Casa Systems.

Clearfield has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

