Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Insight Enterprises (NSIT) and Marchex (MCHX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Insight Enterprises (NSIT) and Marchex (MCHX) with bullish sentiments.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Marc Wiesenberger maintained a Buy rating on Insight Enterprises today and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.19.

Wiesenberger has an average return of 16.1% when recommending Insight Enterprises.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is ranked #474 out of 5897 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insight Enterprises is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.33, which is an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

Marchex (MCHX)

In a report released yesterday, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Marchex, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 49.7% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marchex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

