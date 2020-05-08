Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Inphi (IPHI), Microchip (MCHP) and Kratos Defense (KTOS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Inphi (IPHI), Microchip (MCHP) and Kratos Defense (KTOS).

Inphi (IPHI)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Inphi, with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.97, close to its 52-week high of $102.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 62.9% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Inphi with a $111.31 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Microchip (MCHP)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Microchip, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.8% and a 37.2% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

Microchip has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.07.

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 51.5% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Widepoint.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kratos Defense is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.00, a 39.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.