Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Inphi (IPHI), Iteris (ITI) and Microchip (MCHP)

Brian Anderson- August 5, 2020, 7:40 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Inphi (IPHI), Iteris (ITI) and Microchip (MCHP).

Inphi (IPHI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang maintained a Hold rating on Inphi today and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $131.10, close to its 52-week high of $142.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 69.1% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Inphi with a $138.27 average price target, representing a 0.9% upside. In a report released today, Northland Securities also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $120.00 price target.

Iteris (ITI)

In a report released today, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Iteris, with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Waitr Holdings.

Iteris has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.83, representing an 85.9% upside. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Microchip (MCHP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on Microchip today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $107.32, close to its 52-week high of $113.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 51.4% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

Microchip has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $120.47, which is a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $140.00 price target.

