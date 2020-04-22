Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Inphi (IPHI) and Anterix (ATEX)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Inphi (IPHI) and Anterix (ATEX).
Inphi (IPHI)
B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang maintained a Hold rating on Inphi yesterday and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.27, close to its 52-week high of $99.46.
According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 62.9% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Inphi is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $97.08.
Anterix (ATEX)
In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Anterix, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.85, close to its 52-week high of $55.50.
According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 51.1% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Anterix with a $56.00 average price target.
