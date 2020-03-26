Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Inovalon (INOV) and Trade Desk (TTD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Inovalon (INOV) and Trade Desk (TTD) with bullish sentiments.

Inovalon (INOV)

In a report released today, Donald Hooker from KeyBanc reiterated a Buy rating on Inovalon, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Hooker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 60.3% success rate. Hooker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, Evolent Health, and Laboratory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Inovalon with a $22.00 average price target.

Trade Desk (TTD)

Stephens analyst Kyle Evans maintained a Buy rating on Trade Desk today and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $196.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Evans is ranked #4344 out of 6169 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trade Desk is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $256.67, implying a 28.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $305.00 price target.

