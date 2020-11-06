Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Infinera (INFN), MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) and New Relic (NEWR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Infinera (INFN), MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) and New Relic (NEWR).

Infinera (INFN)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Infinera. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 55.9% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

Infinera has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.63.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Caso from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.43, close to its 52-week high of $44.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 58.1% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SiTime Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.83, which is a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

New Relic (NEWR)

In a report released today, Robert Majek from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on New Relic, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.3% and a 30.4% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Citrix Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for New Relic with a $68.00 average price target, implying a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

