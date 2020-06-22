Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Infinera (INFN) and Liveperson (LPSN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Infinera (INFN) and Liveperson (LPSN) with bullish sentiments.

Infinera (INFN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang reiterated a Buy rating on Infinera today and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 65.7% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infinera with a $7.23 average price target, which is a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Liveperson (LPSN)

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Liveperson, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 44.5% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Liveperson has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.89, which is a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $45.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.