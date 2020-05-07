Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Infineon Technologies AG (OtherIFNNF) and Talend SA (TLND)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) and Talend SA (TLND).

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner maintained a Hold rating on Infineon Technologies AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Gardiner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 51.9% success rate. Gardiner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, TomTom, and ams AG.

Infineon Technologies AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.85, implying a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR18.00 price target.

Talend SA (TLND)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Buy rating on Talend SA today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 60.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Talend SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.00.

