Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Infineon Technologies AG (OtherIFNNF) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF) with bullish sentiments.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Bernstein analyst Mark Li maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.43, close to its 52-week high of $25.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Li is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 82.4% success rate. Li covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as United Micro, Taiwan Semi, and MediaTek.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $25.27 average price target, representing a -0.6% downside. In a report issued on July 9, BNP Paribas also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR29.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released today, Olivier Brochet from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Brochet is ranked #6362 out of 6767 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.71, implying a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR84.00 price target.

