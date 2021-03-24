Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Infineon (OtherIFNNY) and Temenos (OtherTMNSF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Infineon (IFNNY) and Temenos (TMNSF).

Infineon (IFNNY)

In a report issued on March 22, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Infineon, with a price target of EUR31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.64, close to its 52-week high of $44.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 59.7% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Infineon with a $36.71 average price target.

Temenos (TMNSF)

In a report issued on March 22, Laurent Daure from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Temenos, with a price target of CHF150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $148.25.

Daure has an average return of 7.7% when recommending Temenos.

According to TipRanks.com, Daure is ranked #2725 out of 7404 analysts.

Temenos has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $133.44.

