Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Infineon (OtherIFNNY) and Materialise (MTLS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Infineon (IFNNY) and Materialise (MTLS).

Infineon (IFNNY)

Infineon received a Hold rating and a EUR16.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.4% and a 33.9% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Infineon has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.34, which is a -3.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Materialise (MTLS)

Kepler Capital analyst Matthias Maenhaut downgraded Materialise to Sell yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Maenhaut is ranked #5355 out of 6520 analysts.

Materialise has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $15.25.

