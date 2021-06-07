Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Immersion (IMMR) and Oracle (ORCL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Immersion (IMMR) and Oracle (ORCL) with bullish sentiments.

Immersion (IMMR)

Colliers Securities analyst Derek Soderberg maintained a Buy rating on Immersion today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 56.3% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Lattice Semicon, and Axon Enterprise.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immersion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Oracle (ORCL)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Oracle, with a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $82.89, close to its 52-week high of $83.96.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 74.1% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Alphabet Class A, and Salesforce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oracle with a $75.50 average price target.

