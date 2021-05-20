Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: II-VI (IIVI) and Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on II-VI (IIVI) and Veeva Systems (VEEV).

II-VI (IIVI)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Hold rating on II-VI today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 59.4% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

II-VI has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.80, implying a 31.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Veeva Systems. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $263.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 67.1% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Veeva Systems with a $325.86 average price target, implying a 27.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

