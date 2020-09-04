Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: II-VI (IIVI) and Medallia (MDLA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on II-VI (IIVI) and Medallia (MDLA) with bullish sentiments.

II-VI (IIVI)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on II-VI, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 61.7% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

II-VI has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.13.

Medallia (MDLA)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz reiterated a Buy rating on Medallia today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 77.4% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medallia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.00.

