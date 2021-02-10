Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: II-VI (IIVI), Akamai (AKAM) and Rapid7 (RPD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on II-VI (IIVI), Akamai (AKAM) and Rapid7 (RPD) with bullish sentiments.

Akamai (AKAM)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan assigned a Buy rating to Akamai today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $117.97, close to its 52-week high of $124.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 70.3% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Digital Turbine, and Ondas Holdings.

Akamai has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.33.

Rapid7 (RPD)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy rating on Rapid7 today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $90.24, close to its 52-week high of $94.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 68.5% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Acacia Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rapid7 with a $100.00 average price target, which is a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

