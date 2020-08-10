Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Identiv (INVE) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Identiv (INVE) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF) with bullish sentiments.

Identiv (INVE)

In a report released today, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Identiv, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 61.9% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Identiv is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.75, which is a 50.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.50 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Barclays analyst Charlotte Keyworth maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE on August 7 and set a price target of EUR71.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $82.08.

Keyworth has an average return of 30.2% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Keyworth is ranked #1624 out of 6880 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.58, representing an 11.3% upside. In a report issued on July 30, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR93.00 price target.

