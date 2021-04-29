Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: iCAD (ICAD) and BlackBerry (BB)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on iCAD (ICAD) and BlackBerry (BB).

iCAD (ICAD)

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois assigned a Buy rating to iCAD today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 45.2% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Diamedica Therapeutics, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for iCAD with a $23.43 average price target, representing a 29.3% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BlackBerry (BB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Hold rating on BlackBerry today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 66.5% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for BlackBerry with a $9.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BB: