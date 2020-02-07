Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC), GrubHub (GRUB) and SiTime Corporation (SITM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC), GrubHub (GRUB) and SiTime Corporation (SITM) with bullish sentiments.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp yesterday and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $244.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 65.1% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Match Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAC/InterActiveCorp is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $288.27, which is a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

GrubHub (GRUB)

Barclays analyst Deepak Mathivanan maintained a Buy rating on GrubHub yesterday and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 67.2% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and GoDaddy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GrubHub is a Hold with an average price target of $49.53, representing a -8.3% downside. In a report issued on January 31, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

SiTime Corporation (SITM)

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis maintained a Buy rating on SiTime Corporation yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.27, close to its 52-week high of $30.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 66.0% success rate. Curtis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SiTime Corporation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.50, a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

