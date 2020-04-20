Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) and Paragon ID SA (OtherPAGDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) and Paragon ID SA (PAGDF) with bullish sentiments.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

In a report issued on April 17, Mark Kelley from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp, with a price target of $296.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $223.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 59.2% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, ANGI Homeservices, and Match Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp with a $277.64 average price target, representing a 25.9% upside. In a report issued on April 2, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $248.00 price target.

Paragon ID SA (PAGDF)

In a report issued on April 17, William Mackie from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Paragon ID SA, with a price target of EUR35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.03, close to its 52-week high of $33.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackie is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.0% and a 46.0% success rate. Mackie covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Groupe Gorge SA, Cargotec, and Nordex.

Paragon ID SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.06.

