Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: IAC/InterActive (IAC) and Veeva Systems (VEEV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on IAC/InterActive (IAC) and Veeva Systems (VEEV) with bullish sentiments.

IAC/InterActive (IAC)

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActive on March 19 and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $249.25, close to its 52-week high of $266.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 63.3% success rate. Fuller covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Booking Holdings, TripCom Group, and TripAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAC/InterActive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $274.82, a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Guggenheim analyst Kenneth Wong maintained a Buy rating on Veeva Systems on April 7. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $260.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 64.6% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Altair Engineering, and Guidewire.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Veeva Systems with a $326.80 average price target, which is a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.