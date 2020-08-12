Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: IAC/InterActive (IAC) and Itron (ITRI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on IAC/InterActive (IAC) and Itron (ITRI) with bullish sentiments.

IAC/InterActive (IAC)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActive, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $120.97, close to its 52-week low of $100.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 72.9% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAC/InterActive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $152.00, implying a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

Itron (ITRI)

In a report released yesterday, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Itron, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 61.3% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Itron has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.33, representing a 18.1% upside. In a report issued on August 4, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

