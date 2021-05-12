Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Huntington Ingalls (HII) and Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Huntington Ingalls (HII) and Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC).

Huntington Ingalls (HII)

Barclays analyst David E. Strauss maintained a Hold rating on Huntington Ingalls on May 10 and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $214.70, close to its 52-week high of $223.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 53.3% success rate. Strauss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems, and Caci International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Huntington Ingalls with a $223.88 average price target, implying a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Vertical Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $227.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner maintained a Buy rating on Magic Software Enterprises on May 10 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 61.3% success rate. Rosner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ituran Location And Control, Sapiens International, and Radware.

Magic Software Enterprises has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50, representing a 22.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.