Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: HubSpot (HUBS), Cerner (CERN) and Sensata (ST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on HubSpot (HUBS), Cerner (CERN) and Sensata (ST) with bullish sentiments.

HubSpot (HUBS)

In a report issued on February 12, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot, with a price target of $570.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $502.40, close to its 52-week high of $527.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 43.2% and a 81.4% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for HubSpot with a $548.81 average price target, a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $465.00 price target.

Cerner (CERN)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Buy rating on Cerner on February 10 and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $74.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 65.6% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cerner is a Hold with an average price target of $82.56, a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

Sensata (ST)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on Sensata on February 13 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.40, close to its 52-week high of $61.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.1% and a 56.5% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sensata with a $63.56 average price target, representing a 10.9% upside. In a report issued on February 2, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

