Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: HubSpot (HUBS) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on HubSpot (HUBS) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) with bullish sentiments.

HubSpot (HUBS)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on HubSpot today and set a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $336.21, close to its 52-week high of $337.61.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.4% and a 80.9% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Verint Systems, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HubSpot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $323.20, implying a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $365.00 price target.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal assigned a Buy rating to SailPoint Technologies Holdings today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.34, close to its 52-week high of $48.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 69.9% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SailPoint Technologies Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.56, representing a -4.1% downside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

