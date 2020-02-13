Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: HubSpot (HUBS) and Pegasystems (PEGA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on HubSpot (HUBS) and Pegasystems (PEGA) with bullish sentiments.

HubSpot (HUBS)

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot today and set a price target of $207.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $184.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Bracelin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 79.1% success rate. Bracelin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Salesforce, and Microsoft.

HubSpot has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $202.17, implying an 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

Pegasystems (PEGA)

KeyBanc analyst Steve Enders maintained a Buy rating on Pegasystems today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.79, close to its 52-week high of $92.19.

Enders has an average return of 1.1% when recommending Pegasystems.

According to TipRanks.com, Enders is ranked #2018 out of 5897 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pegasystems with a $107.00 average price target.

