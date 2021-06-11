Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: HP (HPQ) and Workday (WDAY)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on HP (HPQ) and Workday (WDAY).

HP (HPQ)

In a report issued on May 24, Sidney Ho from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on HP, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Ho is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 68.4% success rate. Ho covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Smart Global Holdings, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HP with a $35.40 average price target, representing a 16.7% upside. In a report issued on May 24, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Workday (WDAY)

In a report issued on May 27, Brent Thill from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Workday, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $229.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 73.6% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Workday has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $277.14, which is a 23.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

