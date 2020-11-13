Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Hexcel (HXL) and Nuance Communications (NUAN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hexcel (HXL) and Nuance Communications (NUAN) with bullish sentiments.

Hexcel (HXL)

In a report released today, Philip Gibbs from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Hexcel, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.08.

Gibbs has an average return of 9.2% when recommending Hexcel.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibbs is ranked #4080 out of 7077 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hexcel is a Hold with an average price target of $34.82.

Nuance Communications (NUAN)

In a report released today, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Nuance Communications, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.60, close to its 52-week high of $36.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 60.8% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and NextGen Healthcare.

Nuance Communications has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.50.

