Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Cloudera (CLDR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Cloudera (CLDR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.09, close to its 52-week high of $16.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 57.7% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, Super Micro Computer, and National Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise with a $16.94 average price target, implying a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Evercore ISI also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Cloudera (CLDR)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Cloudera. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.93.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 74.3% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Cloudera has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.17, a -4.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

