Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: HEICO (HEI) and PowerFleet (PWFL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on HEICO (HEI) and PowerFleet (PWFL) with bullish sentiments.

HEICO (HEI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Arment maintained a Buy rating on HEICO yesterday and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $128.71, close to its 52-week high of $141.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 64.6% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems, and Lockheed Martin.

HEICO has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $135.50.

PowerFleet (PWFL)

In a report issued on February 22, Gary Prestopino from Barrington assigned a Buy rating to PowerFleet, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.29, close to its 52-week high of $9.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.1% and a 60.1% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PowerFleet with a $11.17 average price target.

