Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: HEICO (HEI) and Infinera (INFN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on HEICO (HEI) and Infinera (INFN).

HEICO (HEI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Hold rating on HEICO yesterday and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $132.37, close to its 52-week high of $141.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 73.6% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Maxar Technologies, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HEICO with a $139.75 average price target.

Infinera (INFN)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Infinera, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 67.1% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Acacia Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infinera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.50, representing a 25.5% upside. In a report issued on February 9, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

