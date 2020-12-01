Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: HealthStream (HSTM), Smartsheet (SMAR) and 36Kr Holdings Inc (KRKR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on HealthStream (HSTM), Smartsheet (SMAR) and 36Kr Holdings Inc (KRKR).

HealthStream (HSTM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Hold rating on HealthStream yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.68, close to its 52-week low of $17.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 63.6% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Allscripts.

HealthStream has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

Smartsheet (SMAR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Hold rating on Smartsheet yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.03, close to its 52-week high of $60.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 78.9% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Smartsheet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.90.

36Kr Holdings Inc (KRKR)

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham assigned a Buy rating to 36Kr Holdings Inc, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.31, close to its 52-week low of $2.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 54.2% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and So-Young International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 36Kr Holdings Inc with a $6.00 average price target.

