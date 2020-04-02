Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Health Catalyst (HCAT) and Okta (OKTA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Health Catalyst (HCAT) and Okta (OKTA).

Health Catalyst (HCAT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Health Catalyst today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 55.8% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, HealthStream, and Allscripts.

Health Catalyst has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.67, representing a 68.8% upside. In a report issued on March 26, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Okta (OKTA)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Davis from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Okta, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $119.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.1% and a 79.2% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Altair Engineering, Slack Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Okta with a $142.58 average price target, representing a 22.4% upside. In a report issued on March 25, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $131.00 price target.

