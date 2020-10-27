Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Harmonic (HLIT), HealthStream (HSTM) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Harmonic (HLIT), HealthStream (HSTM) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

Harmonic (HLIT)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Harmonic, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 55.9% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

Harmonic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

HealthStream (HSTM)

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on HealthStream. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.92, close to its 52-week low of $19.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 61.1% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and Tenet Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for HealthStream with a $24.00 average price target, implying a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barrington also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained a Buy rating on NXP Semiconductors yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $134.89, close to its 52-week high of $145.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 57.8% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SiTime Corporation, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

NXP Semiconductors has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $151.53, implying a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

