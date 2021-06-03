Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Guidewire (GWRE) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Guidewire (GWRE) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF) with bullish sentiments.

Guidewire (GWRE)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Guidewire, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $97.89, close to its 52-week low of $91.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 65.0% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Guidewire with a $113.40 average price target, representing a 16.8% upside. In a report issued on May 27, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

J.P. Morgan analyst David Perry maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE on June 1 and set a price target of EUR138.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $135.20, close to its 52-week high of $135.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Perry is ranked #7323 out of 7540 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $137.96 average price target, a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR135.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.