Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH), Remark Holdings (MARK) and Qualys (QLYS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH), Remark Holdings (MARK) and Qualys (QLYS) with bullish sentiments.

GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH)

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on GTY Technology Holdings today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.94, close to its 52-week low of $2.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 70.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, BigCommerce Holdings, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GTY Technology Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Remark Holdings (MARK)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Remark Holdings, with a price target of $4.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 55.8% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fathom Holdings, Digital Turbine, and SharpSpring.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Remark Holdings with a $4.25 average price target.

Qualys (QLYS)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Qualys, with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $93.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 56.9% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Qualys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.00, a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $117.00 price target.

