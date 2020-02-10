Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: GoDaddy (GDDY) and VMware (VMW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on GoDaddy (GDDY) and VMware (VMW) with bullish sentiments.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Buy rating on GoDaddy today and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 65.7% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, TrueCar, and trivago.

GoDaddy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.80, which is a 29.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

VMware (VMW)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on VMware today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $156.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 63.1% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VMware with a $181.53 average price target, a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $181.00 price target.

