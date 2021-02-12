Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: GoDaddy (GDDY) and Veeco (VECO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on GoDaddy (GDDY) and Veeco (VECO) with bullish sentiments.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to GoDaddy, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 55.1% and a 76.8% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GoDaddy with a $100.00 average price target.

Veeco (VECO)

In a report released yesterday, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Veeco, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 79.6% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veeco is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.40.

