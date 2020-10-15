Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Glu Mobile (GLUU), Elastic (ESTC) and Accolade (ACCD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Glu Mobile (GLUU), Elastic (ESTC) and Accolade (ACCD).

Glu Mobile (GLUU)

In a report released today, Matthew Cost from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Glu Mobile, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.20.

Cost has an average return of 57.4% when recommending Glu Mobile.

According to TipRanks.com, Cost is ranked #2886 out of 7018 analysts.

Glu Mobile has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.15.

Elastic (ESTC)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Elastic, with a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $124.14.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 79.7% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Elastic with a $132.92 average price target, representing a 4.6% upside. In a report issued on October 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Accolade (ACCD)

In a report released today, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Accolade, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.49, close to its 52-week high of $44.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 63.5% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Accolade with a $43.75 average price target.

