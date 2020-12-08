Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Glu Mobile (GLUU) and Oracle (ORCL)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Glu Mobile (GLUU) and Oracle (ORCL).

Glu Mobile (GLUU)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Glu Mobile, with a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.3% and a 60.5% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Fathom Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Glu Mobile is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.08.

Oracle (ORCL)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Oracle. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.80, close to its 52-week high of $62.60.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 79.1% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oracle with a $63.57 average price target.

