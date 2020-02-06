Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Glu Mobile (GLUU) and FireEye (FEYE)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Glu Mobile (GLUU) and FireEye (FEYE).
Glu Mobile (GLUU)
Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Glu Mobile today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.45.
According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 52.1% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cinemark Holdings, AMC Entertainment, and Best Buy Co.
Glu Mobile has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.50, a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
FireEye (FEYE)
Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Hold rating on FireEye today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.00.
According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 62.8% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.
FireEye has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.25, a 25.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Evercore ISI also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.