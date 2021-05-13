Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Global Payments (GPN), Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) and Transdigm Group (TDG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Global Payments (GPN), Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) and Transdigm Group (TDG) with bullish sentiments.

Global Payments (GPN)

In a report released today, Trevor Williams from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $194.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 23.3% success rate. Williams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Fiserv.

Global Payments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $230.41, implying a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $231.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis maintained a Buy rating on Tower Semiconductor today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Lipacis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 72.6% success rate. Lipacis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Smart Global Holdings, and NXP Semiconductors.

Tower Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.33, a 55.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

In a report released yesterday, Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Transdigm Group, with a price target of $710.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $578.24, close to its 52-week high of $633.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 62.2% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Raytheon Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Transdigm Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $681.67, which is a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $762.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on TDG: